TORONTO Aug 2 Canada's Research In Motion
has chosen its home country to launch a
PlayBook tablet with built-in support for cellular networks, a
crucial feature missing from its poor-selling initial models.
The BlackBerry maker said on Thursday it would launch the
new tablets in Canada next week and roll them out in coming
months in the United States, Europe, South Africa, Latin America
and the Caribbean.
The PlayBook tablet, introduced more than a year ago, is
strategically important for RIM as it is the first product to
use the QNX operating system that RIM is adapting for a new
generation of BlackBerry phones designed to compete with sexier
devices already on the market.
But the PlayBook was widely criticized at launch for lacking
basic features such as email, and it has failed to wow consumers
despite sharp discounts and a major software upgrade.
RIM has so far only sold Wi-Fi capable PlayBook devices and
this has played a role in making the device less attractive to
potential buyers, as users would need access to a Wi-Fi network
or to tether the device to the BlackBerry to use the Internet.
The new device will run on the latest 4G LTE networks that
offer high-speed data downloads capabilities. Long Term
Evolution (LTE) technology is being widely deployed by carriers
both in North America and overseas, as smartphone adoption has
increased and boosted demand for wireless data downloads.
The 4G LTE BlackBerry PlayBook tablet will come with 32
gigabytes of memory and will be available from major Canadian
carriers like BCE Inc's Bell, Rogers Communications Inc and
Telus Corp in Canada on Aug. 9.
Variants of the tablet supporting various cellular networks
are expected to be available in the coming months from carriers
in other countries, RIM said.
The company did not release pricing details on the new
PlayBook.
HEAVY DISCOUNTS
Over the last year RIM has been forced to offer heavy
discounts to boost flagging sales, as the PlayBook runs on the
QNX operating system that will power RIM's next generation of
smartphones, due early next year.
The Waterloo, Ontario-based company needs to have more
applications available before the new phones, powered by QNX
software called BlackBerry 10, hit the market. It hopes greater
PlayBook adoption will encourage developers to create apps for
the new devices.
RIM has struggled to compete against Apple Inc's
iPhone and iPad, and a host of devices smartphone and tablet
devices powered by Google's Android. The one-time
technology giant's fate now rests almost completely on the
success or failure of its new line of BlackBerry 10 smartphones.
Shares of RIM were down 2 percent at $6.97 on Thursday
afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange.