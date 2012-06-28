A logo of the Blackberry maker's Research in Motion is seen on a building at the RIM Technology Park in Waterloo April 18, 2012. Picture taken April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Research In Motion Ltd RIM.TORIMM.O on Thursday posted a steeper than expected operating loss, its first in eight years, and delayed the make-or-break launch of its next-generation BlackBerry phones until early next year, in a potentially devastating setback for the embattled company.

COMMENTARY:

ERIC JACKSON, HEDGE FUND MANAGER, IRONFIRE CAPITAL, TORONTO

"These (results) are brutal and it looks like it's going to continue to get worse before it gets better with this new wrinkle of the delay of BB10."

"The company (is) now losing money. For a long time it's been able to say it's solidly profitable. And yet now it's starting to dip in the red and that's going to continue for several quarters. And there's really no guarantee that once they come out on the other side of BB10 that it's going to be something that people will want."

"I don't think they've cut hard enough. I think they're going to have to do more in terms of cuts. I think they're also going to have to be much more open minded to the idea that Jim Balsillie was working on before he was ousted of opening their network to third parties."

"I think there are two potential buyers for RIM. Amazon and Facebook. And if I was Thorsten Heins I would be on the first economy class ticket out of Waterloo to the west coast to try to talk to both of those companies and see what kind of partnerships they can work on."

SCOTT SUTHERLAND, ANALYST, WEDBUSH SECURITIES, SAN FRANCISCO

"The earnings were obviously very disappointing."

"I think more disappointing is another delay in their next generation operating system the BlackBerry 10. They're going to miss a critical holiday season, and at that point the next generation Android devices and the next generation iPhones should all be out and gaining further share from these guys."

"I think they need to get to a strategic decision soon. Even though it may cause some near term pain if you separate the business, I think it might be the best course of action."

COLIN GILLIS, ANALYST, BGC PARTNERS, NEW YORK

"It's not a gradual slope for technology. When technology becomes old, abandonment can happen quickly and so the sharp decline in revenue is a real issue."

"So a new platform is coming, and now it's coming in 2013." "On the one hand, I say get it right, because you've got that one shot. Take your time. On the other hand, it is symptomatic of the problems at the company, that they just can't estimate appropriately and message appropriately when it's coming."

"Why should we even think this (BlackBerry 10) is going to make a difference?" "2012 calendar will be a disaster for the company, right? It's already a disaster, sharp decline, posting big losses, you're cutting people and that creates internal chaos, you're slipping out your new product delivery dates, so the new phone comes and even if it's a good product what is that going to actually solve? The ecosystem is pushing forward: Android activations at 1 million a day, the iPhone 5 will be launched."

"They're fighting to catch up, but you have to run at a faster pace and they're not doing it."

"If you want to rip the company apart for its assets and cash, this is the year to do it because the cash balance increased this quarter, but it's likely they're going to start burning cash as they move into the back half of the year."

MATTHEW THORNTON, ANALYST, AVIAN SECURITIES, BOSTON:

"In all honesty, they're dismal."

"It's like watching a puppy die. It's terrible. The numbers continue to come in even worse than people try to prognosticate."

"The May quarter is even worse than what people thought. Their Blackberry 10 platform which was supposed to give some sort of bounce to the November quarter is now delayed a full quarter, so they continue to have execution problems, and thirdly, the cost actions they're taking are not enough."

JOHN JACKSON, ANALYST, CCS INSIGHT, SAN DIEGO

"Clearly RIM has a closing window of opportunity in which to execute and the fact that we are now looking for a Q1 launch of the first BB10 devices is a significant setback."

"If there is a positive side to that it should see the first BB10 devices launched in an environment that is less cluttered by the iPhone 5, the Galaxy S3 and the best of what everybody else has to bring to market in the holiday season."

EDWARD SNYDER, MANAGING DIRECTOR, CHARTER EQUITY RESEARCH, SAN FRANCISCO

"Wow. What a disaster."

"From a numbers point of view it could hardly be worse and it's going to deteriorate from here."

RIM is in a "handset death spiral"

"The next step is cash losses...they've got quite a bit cash in the bank account, but they're going to start eating it up."

"The co-CEOs fiddled while Rome burned for quite a long time and not being able to put out any phones that was anything but a BlackBerry and they put them so far behind ...they're going to hemorrhage cash."

SHAW WU, ANALYST, STERNE AGEE, SAN FRANCISCO:

"The loss was much bigger than expected."

"They have to be very careful with what they do now."

"With the layoffs, layoffs are not free, there's a use a cash with that. They have go be very careful with their cash balance. It's a matter of survival now."

"They're very focused on BlackBerry 10 and that's fine, but I'm not sure if that's necessarily the right focus. Right now it's about staying alive."

"It's a tragedy, it's really a shame. This company was not too long ago a leader."

(Compiled by Frank McGurty)