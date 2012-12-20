Dec 20 Research In Motion reported a
smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on Thursday, but recorded
the first-ever drop in its subscriber base barely a month before
the crucial launch of the new BB10 smartphone line.
Excluding one-time items related to restructuring and other
issues, the struggling BlackBerry maker reported a loss of $114
million or 22 cents a share.
Analysts, on average, had forecast a loss of 35 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Waterloo, Ontario-based RIM, which hopes to reinvent itself
and revive its fortunes with the launch of the Blackberry 10
line next month, reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $9
million, or 2 cents a share. That compared with a year-ago
profit of $265 million, or 51 cents.
The company said its subscriber base in the quarter fell to
about 79 million from about 80 million in the period ended Sept.
1.