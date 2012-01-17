SEOUL Jan 18 Samsung Electronics Co
said on Wednesday it was not interested in taking
over Research In Motion after shares of the BlackBerry
smartphone maker jumped more than 10 percent following a tech
blog report that it was seeking to sell itself to the South
Korean firm.
"We haven't considered acquiring the firm and are not
interested in (buying RIM)," Samsung spokesman James Chung said.
Chung also said Samsung had not been approached by the
Canadian firm for a takeover.
The Boy Genius Report website cited an unidentified source
as saying that RIM co-chief executive Jim Balsillie was meeting
with companies interested in either licensing its software or
buying a part or all or RIM, with Samsung leading the
pack.