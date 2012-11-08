(Adds analyst comments, updates share prices)
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO Nov 8 Research In Motion Ltd
said on Thursday it has won much-coveted U.S.
government security clearance for its BlackBerry 10 devices
which are due to hit store shelves in the first quarter of 2013.
The company said the new enterprise management platform has
received certification that would allow government agencies to
deploy the new smartphones as soon as they are launched.
But RIM must still convince the agencies to stick with its
security-focused smartphones and deploy the new BB10 devices,
which will come in keyboard and touchscreen models. Some
agencies are already looking at alternative providers, eroding a
market that RIM has dominated for years.
RIM pioneered mobile devices for email, but its fortunes
faded as rivals like Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics
Co came up with faster, snazzier devices.
RIM's stock and market share have slumped, and its fate is
tied to the success of the new BB10 (BlackBerry 10) devices.
RIM, based in Waterloo, Ontario, said it was the first time
a BlackBerry product had won Federal Information Processing
Standard (FIPS) 140-2 certification ahead of launch.
Last month, RIM said it had begun carrier tests on the BB10
devices, which the company hopes will help it regain some of the
market share it has lost to Apple's iPhone and devices that run
on Google Inc's Android operating system.
FIPS certification, from the National Institute of Standards
and Technology, is one of the minimum criteria for products used
by U.S. government agencies and regulated industries that
collect, store, transfer, share and disseminate sensitive
information.
The stamp of approval gives confidence that data on
smartphones running BB10 can be properly secured and encrypted.
"I think this was a prerequisite for the new platform," said
Atlantic Equities analyst James Cordwell. "Although government
agencies are exploring other options, there's still a
significant installed base of enterprises that use BlackBerry."
The certification provides a bit of a boost to RIM after the
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency said last month
it would end its contract with the BlackBerry maker and instead
buy iPhones for more than 17,000 employees.
The Pentagon recently said it will continue to support
"large numbers" of BlackBerry phones, even as it moves forward
with plans to allow the U.S. military to use iPhones and other
devices.
MIXED RECEPTION
RIM says BB10 will be much smoother and faster than its
existing devices and can manage corporate and personal data
separately.
The company has been showcasing the new phones to developers
at BlackBerry Jam sessions around the globe, seeking a critical
mass of apps for its new devices to succeed.
The devices have been well received by the developer
community, but financial analysts have mixed views on their
likely reception in an ultra-competitive market.
Pacific Crest analyst James Faucette warned earlier this
week that BlackBerry 10 is likely to be DOA - dead on arrival,
with an operating system that gets "a lukewarm response at
best," due to the unfamiliar user interface and a shortage of
apps.
But Paradigm Capital analyst Gabriel Leung said the devices
could help push back RIM's market share losses in such crucial
markets as North America.
"We believe the company has significantly improved its
ability to attract developers to build apps for the BB10
ecosystem," Leung said. He has a $14 price target on the stock
and recommends buying it.
Shares in RIM were unchanged at $8.24 shortly after midday
on Nasdaq, while its Canadian-listed shares rose less than 1
percent at C$8.30.
The stock has fallen more than 90 percent from a peak of
over $148 in 2008, but it has risen about 20 percent over the
last two months as the launch of the BB10 devices drew closer.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Chris Gallagher, Jeffrey
Benkoe, Janet Guttsman and Richard Chang)