FRANKFURT Jan 21 Research in Motion
will look into strategic alliances with other technology
companies once it has launched its new BlackBerry 10 models, its
chief executive told a German newspaper.
German-born CEO Thorsten Heins told daily Die Welt in an
interview published on Monday that the group's strategic review
could lead to the sale of RIM's hardware production or the sale
of licences to its software, among other options.
"The main thing for now is to successfully introduce
Blackberry 10. Then we'll see," Heins was quoted as saying.
RIM hopes its re-engineered line of Blackberry 10
touch-screen and keyboard devices will win back market share
lost to rivals such as Apple's iPhone and devices
powered by Google's market-leading Android operating
system.