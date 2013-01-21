FRANKFURT Jan 21 Research in Motion will look into strategic alliances with other technology companies once it has launched its new BlackBerry 10 models, its chief executive told a German newspaper.

German-born CEO Thorsten Heins told daily Die Welt in an interview published on Monday that the group's strategic review could lead to the sale of RIM's hardware production or the sale of licences to its software, among other options.

"The main thing for now is to successfully introduce Blackberry 10. Then we'll see," Heins was quoted as saying.

RIM hopes its re-engineered line of Blackberry 10 touch-screen and keyboard devices will win back market share lost to rivals such as Apple's iPhone and devices powered by Google's market-leading Android operating system.