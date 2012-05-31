A logo of the Blackberry maker's Research in Motion is seen on a building at the RIM Technology Park in Waterloo April 18, 2012. Picture taken April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files

OTTAWA Canada's government on Tuesday wished Research in Motion Ltd RIM.TO well with its restructuring efforts but declined to comment on speculation about a possible takeover of the troubled BlackBerry maker.

"I wish RIM every success and hope to see them grow and maintain their world leading position. However, I will not comment on speculation," Industry Minister Christian Paradis said in a statement e-mailed to Reuters. Paradis would have to approve any takeover bid from a foreign company.

Speaking separately to reporters about RIM, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said: "They're an important Canadian company and I hope they succeed in their restructuring."

(Reporting by David Ljunggren)