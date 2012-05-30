OTTAWA May 30 Canada's government on Tuesday
wished Research in Motion Ltd well with its
restructuring efforts but declined to comment on speculation
about a possible takeover of the troubled BlackBerry maker.
"I wish RIM every success and hope to see them grow and
maintain their world leading position. However, I will not
comment on speculation," Industry Minister Christian Paradis
said in a statement e-mailed to Reuters. Paradis would have to
approve any takeover bid from a foreign company.
Speaking separately to reporters about RIM, Finance Minister
Jim Flaherty said: "They're an important Canadian company and I
hope they succeed in their restructuring."