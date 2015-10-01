UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 8
May 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 30 points at 7,327 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
TEL AVIV Oct 1 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has agreed to acquire Representaciones e Investigaciones Médicas SA (Rimsa), a leading drugmaker in Mexico, for $2.3 billion.
Through this acquisition, Israel-based Teva will become a top pharmaceutical company in Mexico, the second largest market in Latin America and one of the top five emerging markets globally.
Teva said on Thursday it expects the deal will yield substantial synergies and offer a platform for growth in the region. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
May 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 30 points at 7,327 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* NASDAQ STOCKHOLM ORDERS OSCAR PROPERTIES AB TO PAY FINE CORRESPONDING TO TWO ANNUAL FEES