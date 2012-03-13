SEOUL, March 13 South Korea's POSCO plans to seal a deal to expand its stake in an Australian iron ore project for $1.6 billion, undaunted by a feud between its partner, Gina Rinehart, and her children over the family business, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

Rinehart, identified by Forbes magazine as the world's 29th richest person with a fortune worth $18 billion, is battling efforts by her three oldest children to eject her from the role of trustee of a multi-billion-dollar family trust.

"To our knowledge, it is a row over wealth, not mining rights. The row is a separate matter and will not have a direct impact on our plan," POSCO spokesman Chung Jae-woong told Reuters.

The family trust owns nearly 25 percent of Hancock Prospecting, which controls the Roy Hill project. POSCO owns 3.75 percent of the project and agreed in January to expand its stake to 15 percent.

Chung said POSCO, which aims to source half of its iron ore needs from its own assets by 2014, is in the final stage of sealing the deal.

"The dispute does not have an impact on our plan to buy a stake in Roy Hill. We will proceed with it (the purchase) as planned," the spokesman said.

The companies plan to start shipping from Roy Hill in 2014, with the mine expected to produce 55 million tonnes a year.

Hancock Prospecting is also a 50-50 partner with global miner Rio Tinto in the Hope Downs mines in the Pilbara, Australia's iron ore-rich region which Rinehart's father, Langley Hancock, is credited with discovering.

Rio Tinto declined to comment on the family feud or its potential impact on the ownership of Hope Downs.

The Rinehart family row has dominated the front pages of Australia's newspapers, with Australia's richest woman accusing her children of being greedy while the children have accused their mother of misconduct in running the family trust, which she disputes. ()

Media-shy Rinehart made her billions from iron ore and coal holdings, and has now built stakes in two of Australia's largest media companies, newspaper publisher Fairfax Media and television broadcaster Ten Network Holdings.

She has tried to keep the family row out of public view, but a court lifted a suppression order last Friday, clearing the way for details of the feud to be aired.

The case is Welker & Ors v Rinehart & Anor, file number 2011/285907 in the New South Wales Supreme Court.