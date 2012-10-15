* Bankers, export credit agencies extend project evaluation
* Roy Hill chief misses long-scheduled speech to meet
lenders
* Spokesman says response positive from lenders
SYDNEY, Oct 16 Gina Rinehart's $10 billion Roy
Hill iron-ore project aims to start construction on its
Australian mine in mid-2013, later than hoped, as assessments by
potential lenders are expected to stretch into next year, the
project's spokesman said on Tuesday.
The Roy Hill partners, targeting 55 million tonnes a year of
iron ore, had aimed to start producing in late 2014, but a sharp
slide in iron ore prices has spooked financiers, delaying
funding and construction, which is expected to take two years.
The project's chief, Barry FitzGerald, cancelled a
long-scheduled appearance at a mining conference in Sydney on
Tuesday to meet with bankers, and his speech was given instead
by the project's spokesman.
"It may be well into 2013 before this evaluation process is
complete," Roy Hill general manager of external affairs Darryl
Hockey said at the conference.
The project is 70 percent owned by billionaire Gina
Rinehart's Hancock Prospecting, and 30 percent owned by a
consortium led by South Korean steel giant POSCO,
with Japanese trading company Marubeni, South Korea's STX Corp
, and Taiwan's China Steel Corp.
IMPOSSIBLE TO PREDICT
The Roy Hill project owners hope to start construction
proper by mid-2013, Hockey said, with $2 billion already spent
or committed on preliminary work, including dredging at the Port
Hedland export point and building camps for workers.
He said even the mid-2013 target for construction may be
missed, as financiers were being extra cautious following the
global financial crisis and as Roy Hill is a new project, not a
mine expansion, which will include building a rail line.
"It's impossible to predict target dates with absolute
certainty," Hockey said.
He said the project had received a good response from local
and international banks as well as export credit agencies.
"So far the level of interest and the responses have been
extremely positive."
While competing iron ore projects were running into delays
and doubts, especially following the slide in iron ore prices to
$87 from a high of $149 this year, he said the Roy Hill project
was comparatively more robust.
"Compared to other companies we have a low cost structure
and an above-average product quality, so that stands us in
fairly good stead," Hockey said.
The Roy Hill project had already run into delays in lining
up equity partners as a bitter dispute between Rinehart, Asia's
richest woman, and three of her children over control of a
multibillion-dollar family trust spilled into the courts. The
case is continuing.
Rinehart inherited valuable mining tenements from her father
and is a partner with Rio Tinto on the massive Hope
Downs iron ore project. Her fortune was estimated earlier this
year by Forbes at $18 billion.