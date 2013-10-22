By Cezary Podkul
NEW YORK Oct 22 Thirteen U.S. lawmakers on
Tuesday urged the derivatives market regulator to examine fraud
and manipulation in the cash market for ethanol blending credits
known as RINs, as political scrutiny of the market intensifies
following an unprecedented 2,900 percent spike in prices earlier
this year.
The group sent a letter to Commodity Futures Trading
Commission Chairman Gary Gensler asking that his agency "use its
expertise and authority in overseeing markets for commodities
futures to look into what extent fraud and manipulation have
played (a role) in the volatility of RIN prices."
However, the letter, sent by representatives of
ethanol-producing states of Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin
and South Dakota, appeared to stop short of calling for a
full-blown investigation into the market for the credits, which
surged from 5 cents to almost $1.45 per credit in the first
seven months of the year.
"We just were pretty frustrated about the RIN volatility and
the lack of transparency and the potential speculation," said
Monte Shaw, executive director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels
Association, which helped corral state lawmakers' signatures for
the letter. All four of the state's representatives signed on.
The request follows a similar letter to the CFTC sent by
Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow last
month, in which she expressed concern about the "possible
manipulation" of the market for the credits and asked for the
CFTC's help in determining the cause for the sudden spike
.
It is unclear whether the CFTC has opened an inquiry into
the RIN market in response to Stabenow's letter, or even what
jurisdiction it has to do so. RINs are mostly traded on a cash
over-the-counter basis via instant messages, email or over the
phone - a realm outside the CFTC's purview.
A spokesman for the CFTC declined to comment.
New futures contracts launched earlier this year by exchange
operators CME Group and IntercontinentalExchange
are within the CFTC's oversight, however.
The credits are used by refiners and importers to satisfy
their obligations to blend biofuels like corn-based ethanol into
their fuel supplies under a 2007 law. Each gallon of ethanol
they buy for blending comes with a 38-digit renewable
identification number, or RIN, which can be used to satisfy the
blending obligations or be sold to others who need more of the
credits.
Demand for RINs skyrocketed this year as refiners jostled to
snap up the credits to satisfy their obligations without
crossing a 10 percent ethanol-gasoline mix threshold, which they
say can harm the engines of most cars on the road today.
RIN credits for ethanol surged from about 5 cents each to a
peak of about $1.45 in mid-July - an increase of some 2,900
percent.
They have since tumbled to around 30 cents amid signs from
the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which administers the
fuel blending rules, that it will lessen ethanol blending
volumes in future years to below the 10 percent threshold.
The volatility - which many analysts say was exacerbated by
speculation - has the potential to spill over into the gasoline
market, where U.S. consumers have already been paying some of
the highest gasoline prices on record, according to the American
Automobile Association.