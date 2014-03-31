By Cezary Podkul NEW YORK, March 31 In 2013, U.S. oil refiners spent at least $1.35 billion on renewable identification number (RIN) credits, a Reuters review of securities filings shows. Refiners are required to buy the credits to show compliance with mandates that require them to blend ethanol and other biofuels into their fuel output. If they fall short of blending their fair share, they must buy RINs on the open market to make up the deficit. The table below lists RIN compliance costs disclosed in annual Securities and Exchange Commission filings by publicly traded refiners. The data is representative, but not inclusive of, the entire U.S. refining sector, as several large refiners are privately held and therefore are not required to disclose their financial details. For example, the largest refiner on the East Coast, the 330,000 barrel-per-day Philadelphia Energy Solutions (PES), is owned by the Carlyle Group, a Washington D.C.-based private equity firm that is not required to disclose the company's financial details. However, last October, PES Chief Executive Officer Philip Rinaldi said the company's RIN costs could be as much as $250 million in 2013. Inclusive of such costs, the refiners' RIN costs for 2013 could easily top the $1.35 billion disclosed in the table below. The 17 independent refiners listed below, of which only nine provided specific RIN costs, represent about half of the country's total refining capacity, based on Energy Information Administration data. Company Refining Ticker 2013 RIN 2012 RIN Notes Capacity (bpd) cost ($m) cost ($m) ALON USA ENERGY, INC. 231,500 ALJ.N 14.9 Has exemption for Krotz Springs refinery UNITED REFINING 65,000 RAPPLU. NA Made investments in COMPANY UL loading facilities to lower RIN costs CALUMET SPECIALTY 140,621 CLMT.O 29.6 3.8 PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P. CHEVRON CORP. 943,271 CVX.N NA May pay a civil penalty of $100,000 or more for purchasing fraudulent RINs CHS INC. 145,600 CHSCP.O NA CVR Refining L.P. 185,000* CVRR.N 180.5 21 Applied for exemption for Wynnewood refinery DELEK US HOLDINGS, 143,000 DK.N NA INC. DELTA AIR LINES, INC. 185,000 DAL.N 64 HOLLYFRONTIER CORP. 470,350 HFC.N NA Disclosed purchase of 215 million RINs for 2013 LYONDELLBASELL 258,616 LYB.N 124 INDUSTRIES N.V. MARATHON PETROLEUM 1,248,000 MPC.N 264 105 Made investments in CORP. blending facilities to lower RIN costs NORTHERN TIER ENERGY 81,500 NTI.N NA L.P. PBF ENERGY INC. 502,200 PBF.N 126.4 43.7 PHILLIPS 66 1,594,000 PSX.N NA Faces possible exposure of $150 million to fraudulent RINs TESORO CORP. 673,800 TSO.N NA Used carryover RINs to help meet obligation VALERO ENERGY CORP. 1,863,300 VLO.N 517 250 WESTERN REFINING INC. 143,600 WNR.N 30.5 4 Total 8,874,358 1,351 427.5 * Refining capacity based on company data (Reporting by Cezary Podkul; Editing by Jonathan Leff and Lisa Shumaker)