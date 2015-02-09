(Adds CEO comments, share price move)
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO Feb 9 Canadian gold miner Tahoe
Resources Inc said on Monday it has agreed to
acquire smaller rival Rio Alto Mining in a
cash-and-share deal valued at C$1.4 billion ($1.12 billion), in
a bid to expand its presence in Latin America.
The deal is the latest sign that precious metal miners, who
went through an extended quiet phase amid a sharp decline in the
price of bullion, are slowly coming to grips with new market
realities and beginning to focus on long-term growth once again.
Last month, Canadian gold miner Goldcorp Inc agreed
to buy Probe Mines Ltd in an all-stock deal that valued
the metals exploration company at C$526 million, in a bid to win
control of the Borden Gold project in Ontario.
Tahoe said its offer values Rio Alto at C$4 a share, a 22.1
percent premium to Rio Alto's closing price of C$3.28 a share on
Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Shares in Tahoe slid 8.1 percent to C$16.22 on the TSX,
while those in Rio Alto surged 12.2 percent to C$3.68.
"What comes out of this is a cash flow machine, we have a
very strong unleveraged balance sheet, and we've got production
growth with very low capital risk," Tahoe Chief Executive Kevin
McArthur said in an interview.
Tahoe controls the Escobal silver mine in Guatemala, while
Rio owns the La Arena gold mine and the Shahuindo gold project,
both located in Peru.
The miners see the deal creating a leading intermediate
precious metals producer, with a larger market capitalization
that is expected to appeal to a bigger institutional shareholder
base and lead to increased trading liquidity.
Rio Alto Chief Executive Alex Black will be the CEO of the
combined new entity, while McArthur is set to become executive
chairman.
Black told Reuters the combined company would consider doing
further deals if the right opportunities presented themselves,
but the initial focus will be on projects already in the
pipeline.
The deal is expected to close in April, with shareholders in
Tahoe owning 65 percent of the combined new company and those in
Rio Alto owning the remainder.
BMO Capital Markets and smaller rival GMP Securities, which
acted as lead advisors on the Goldcorp-Probe deal, notched wins
again by acting as lead advisors to Tahoe and Rio Alto,
respectively.
($1 = 1.2486 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Paul
Simao)