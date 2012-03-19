(Repeats story first filed late Monday. No change to text)
* Accepts CGNPC offer for 14 percent stake in Extract
* Follows backing for Chinese bid from Extract's independent
directors
* Still interested in joint development with Husab
LONDON, March 19 Global miner Rio Tinto
has accepted China Guangdong Nuclear Power's (CGNPC) offer for
its 14 percent stake in Extract Resources, owner of the
giant Husab uranium project in Namibia.
Monday's move had been expected after Rio accepted CGNPC's
bid for its separately held stake in Extract's 42 percent
shareholder, Kalahari Minerals, in January.
Australian-listed Extract's board backed the $2.4 billion
Chinese offer earlier this month.
The bid, worth A$8.65 per share, valued Rio's Extract stake
at roughly $330 million.
Husab is potentially the second-largest uranium mine in the
world, and Rio Tinto has been in talks with Extract to combine
its neighbouring Rossing mine, the world's longest-running open
pit uranium mine, with Husab.
"Rossing remains interested in pursuing a joint development
with the new owners of Husab," its managing director, Chris
Salisbury, said. "A joint development of the Husab deposit with
Rossing would bring benefits to the shareholders of both Rossing
and Husab, the local community and Namibia."
CGNPC, which has bid alongside the China-Africa Development
Fund, is hoping to boost access to uranium supplies.
($1 = A$0.9427)
(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Dan Lalor)