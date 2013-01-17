* Tom Albanese sacked with no pay-off
* Iron Ore boss Sam Walsh to step in
* Takes $14 bln writedown on aluminium, coal
* Rio London-listed shares fall over 2 percent
By Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON, Jan 17 Rio Tinto sacked chief
executive Tom Albanese on Thursday and revealed a $14 billion
writedown almost entirely on the value of his two most
significant acquisitions, the Alcan aluminium group and
Mozambican coal.
An engineer who became the miner's first American boss,
Albanese will be replaced by Australian Sam Walsh who heads
Rio's operations in iron ore, where it is the world's second
largest producer.
Doug Ritchie, the heavyweight former energy boss who led the
acquisition of Mozambique-focused miner Riversdale, was also
shown the door after almost three decades with the company.
New Jersey-born, Alaska-trained Albanese had until now
survived the consequences of his disastrous $38 billion
acquisition of Alcan in 2007, a bruising top-of-the-market deal
when Rio was under pressure from rivals to bulk up or be bought.
The deal, just two months after Albanese took the reins,
turned bad as markets crumbled and aluminium prices slumped,
battering Rio's balance sheet, nearly forcing it into the arms
of Chinese state-owned Chinalco and triggering a $15 billion
rights issue. Rio has since suffered years of losses in
aluminium, with Alcan adding to problems at its original
business, and has taken some $29 billion in impairments.
Walsh was already in charge of the division that accounts
for nearly 80 percent of profits and his appointment hints at a
back-to-basics strategy as shareholders demand better cash
controls throughout the mining sector.
Walsh was welcomed by investors and analysts on Thursday as
a safe pair of hands, but many also questioned whether a
63-year-old veteran would be a long-term solution, raising
concerns over management at a group that also announced the
departure of its chief financial officer last July.
"It's another black mark in terms of (Albanese's) M&A record
and I suppose, given the magnitude of this writedown ... I'm not
surprised that he's stepping down with this, nor am I surprised
that Doug Ritchie is," analyst Jeff Largey at Macquarie said.
Rio had planned to shrink the aluminium arm, cutting back
one of the world's largest producers of the metal by hiving off
most of its Australian and New Zealand assets. But industry
sources say it has not been mobbed by buyers.
Further damaging his reputation as a dealmaker, Albanese
spearheaded a $4.2 billion deal in 2011 to buy
Mozambique-focused coal miner Riversdale, fighting off other
suitors.
There, like many others in the region, Rio has struggled
with the challenge of getting from pit to port, after a plan to
transport coal by barge along the Zambezi river failed to get
the green light. It has also been forced to cut estimates of how
much coal it will be able to recover.
Rail and port bottlenecks are the main headache for miners
eager to cash in on Mozambique's coal rush, but it could take a
decade for many of the current infrastructure projects to come
to fruition on a scale to meet industry demands.
"ALWAYS A BAD DEAL"
"(Alcan) was always a bad deal, and Albanese was lucky not
to carry the can for it back in 2008," one of Rio Tinto's 10
largest investors said. "Mozambique is more of a surprise, but
the industry's record on acquisitions is appalling, and Rio is
not alone in destroying shareholder value."
Anglo American is facing potential writedowns linked
to its Minas Rio iron ore acquisition in Brazil, a project set
to cost more than three times initial estimates. BHP Billiton
, meanwhile, failed to clinch three ambitious bids under
its current boss - including two tilts at Rio - but then
splashed out $17 billion on two shale gas takeovers in the
United States just before gas prices slumped.
BHP CEO Marius Kloppers forfeited his bonus last year after
BHP took a $2.8 billion charge on the value of its shale assets.
Much like Anglo, which appointed a mining engineer as chief
executive earlier this month, Rio will be led by a veteran
operations man who will be under pressure to boost returns to
shareholders and scale back on deals.
Walsh joined Rio Tinto in 1991 after 20 years in the auto
industry working for General Motors and Nissan Australia. He
rose up Rio's management ranks before being appointed to head
its biggest division, iron ore, in 2004.
Walsh has a more relaxed presence than Albanese, who rarely
veered from the script. Albanese has long been a lover of the
great outdoors who walked across remote Alaska snowfields
staking mining claims after college. These days he is more often
found on Britain's canals in his own narrow boat.
SURPRISE HIT
News of Albanese's departure and the writedown, almost as
large as the group's underlying profit in 2011, took the market
by surprise, knocking Rio shares in early trade. At 1340 GMT the
stock was 1.5 percent lower, having been down as much as 4.5
percent earlier in the day.
"I wasn't expecting the $14 billion writedown," said Tim
Schroeders, a portfolio manager at Pengana Capital, which owns
Rio Tinto shares. He said the departures pointed to a company
under pressure to do a better job of managing its purse strings.
"I think it's clearly a case (that) the board's laid down
the law in terms of stricter accountability than we had
pre-(crisis)," he said.
Rio said the writedowns include a charge of around $3
billion relating to the Mozambique business - virtually its
entire original price tag - as well as reductions in the
carrying values of Rio's aluminium assets in the range of $10
billion to $11 billion.
Since Rio bought Alcan in 2007, aluminium prices have fallen
by a quarter but costs have soared, squeezing margins.
The group also expects to report a number of smaller asset
writedowns in the order of $500 million. The final figures will
be included in Rio Tinto's full-year results on Feb. 14, along
with details of more cost cuts.
"It is non-cash, it doesn't impact valuation, it doesn't
impact the earnings near term," said a London analyst who
declined to be named. "For me, it's clearly negative, but it's
not the end of the world," said the analyst, adding that the
flagship Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold mine in Mongolia was still
going to plan.
Analysts at Sanford Bernstein said the writedowns amounted
to 4 percent of their estimate of the company's value.
Neither Albanese nor Ritchie, who will leave in July, will
take lump-sum payments, and both will forfeit bonuses on
departure, including outstanding share entitlements earned in
previous years.
Albanese is not the only chief executive on the way out of a
major mining company. BHP has said it is seeking a replacement
for Kloppers and Anglo American replaced chief executive Cynthia
Carroll earlier this month.