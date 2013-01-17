RPT-COLUMN-China is the winner from Trump's climate own goal: Russell
* Graphic on Paris climate agreement: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fTjA1w
LONDON Jan 17 Global miner Rio Tinto said its chief executive would step down after it announced a $14 billion non-cash impairment charge in its 2012 results due to problems in Mozambique and aluminium assets.
The group said Tom Albanese would step down as chief executive by mutual agreement with the Rio Tinto Board, and he would be replaced by Iron Ore Chief Executive Sam Walsh.
* Graphic on Paris climate agreement: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fTjA1w
* White House decision does not change BHP support for Paris pact