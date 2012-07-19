GLOBAL MARKETS-Jitters push Treasury yields, dollar to 7-month lows
* Sterling slightly lower before UK election (Adds oil recovery and settled price; updates throughout)
MELBOURNE, July 19 Global miner Rio Tinto said on Thursday it was cutting an unspecified number of jobs at its Clermont coal mine in Australia to help cope with weak thermal coal prices.
"Rio Tinto is looking at ways to reduce costs at Clermont Mine to improve its competitiveness in an environment of significantly lower thermal coal prices," a Rio Tinto spokesman said in an email to Reuters.
* Sterling slightly lower before UK election (Adds oil recovery and settled price; updates throughout)
* Bayer to shift 530 mln in Covestro shares into pension fund