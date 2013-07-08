* First shipment key for Rio to get further funding for mine
expansion
* Not clear if Rio can repatriate sales revenue from Oyu
Tolgoi
* Rio Australia shares fall 2.1 pct vs 0.5 pct drop in broad
market
ULAN BATOR, July 8 Rio Tinto will start
exporting copper from the $6.2 billion Oyu Tolgoi mine in
Mongolia on Tuesday, the Mongolian government said, but it was
not clear if the miner would be able to repatriate sales revenue
from the mine.
The unlocking of ore shipments is key for Rio to secure a
further $4 billion in project funding for the expansion of the
mine, which will significantly boost the Anglo-Australian
miner's copper portfolio and ease its dependence on iron ore.
Rio Tinto, operator of the mine, declined to
comment, citing the number of false starts. First exports from
the mine have been delayed twice since the initial planned date
of June 14.
Metals traders have been closely watching whether Rio gets
official approval to export concentrate from Oyu Tolgoi amid a
shortfall in shipments from the Grasberg mine in Indonesia, run
by Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold.
"The one great problem regarding Oyu Tolgoi's contract for
the export of concentrate is no longer. First export will be on
July 9th," Mongolia Mining Minister Davaajav Gankhuyag tweeted
in Mongolian.
A spokesman for the mining ministry confirmed the statement.
Gankhuyag has said the delay in first exports was because
the government and Rio were in disagreement on the arrangement
of revenue generated from Oyu Tolgoi as well as the disclosure
of the mine's $8 billion sales agreements.
Mongolia wants the sales revenues to be deposited in local
banks while Rio wanted to repatriate the earnings overseas.
It remains unclear if Rio would be able to send the revenues
offshore.
"We note that an arrangement has been reached on division of
sales revenues between Mongolian accounts of Oyu Tolgoi LLC and
its other registered accounts (presumably overseas)," Dale Choi,
an analyst at Mongolian Metals & Mining Research, said in a note
on Monday.
"Official announcement would be a significant first step for
Mongolia to prevent itself from developing a precarious
financial and economic situation it would find itself in case of
further prolonged delay."
Rio subsidiary Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd owns a
66 percent stake in the mine, with the Mongolian government
owning the remainder.
Rio's Australian shares were down 2.1 percent on Monday
afternoon. The broad Australian stock market was down
0.5 percent.