By Chris Kelly
NEW YORK, Feb 6 Rio Tinto Alcan will
restart two suspended lines of production at its 100,000-tonne
Shawinigan aluminum smelter in Quebec, Canada that forced the
company to declare force majeure earlier this year.
The company, a unit of Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio
Tinto , will gradually restart the 280 cells
that were shut down in the aftermath of a major power outage in
late December. The facility will back up and running at full
production by the second quarter of 2012.
"We have established a restart plan that secures operations
and enables us to fulfil our customers' orders," said Étienne
Jacques, chief operating officer of primary metal for North
America, in a statement.
There were no updates on Rio Tinto Alcan's largest
wholly-owned aluminum smelter, Alma, which has been operating at
one-third capacity since early January after contract talks
between the company and unionized employees broke down.
A company spokesman said there were no talks scheduled
between the two sides.