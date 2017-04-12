* Talks with all parties over next six months
By Barbara Lewis and Sanjeeban Sarkar
April 12 Diversified miner Rio Tinto Plc
said on Wednesday it was continuing talks on the long-term
future of its stake in the Grasberg copper mine in Indonesia and
one of its top executives would visit the country for talks over
the coming weeks.
Mine operator Freeport McMoRan's exports of copper
concentrate from Grasberg, the world's richest copper mine, have
been at a standstill since mid-January, when Indonesia
introduced rules intended to improve revenues from its resources
and create jobs.
"There is no doubt that Grasberg is a world-class resource.
However, there's a difference between a world-class resource and
a world-class business," Rio Tinto Chief Executive
Jean-Sebastien Jacques said on Wednesday, responding to a
shareholder at the company's annual general meeting in London.
"Depending what will happen in the coming months and years
in terms of negotiations with the government, the extension
beyond 2021, Rio will have to come to a conclusion whether we
want to stay or not," Jacques said, adding discussions involving
all parties would continue over the next six months.
Rio Tinto has a joint-venture with Freeport-McMoRan Inc for
the huge Grasberg copper and gold complex in remote Papua, with
rights to 40 percent of production above specific levels until
2021 and 40 percent of all production after 2021.
As pressure mounts on Indonesia to agree a compromise
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will visit the country next week
and Arnaud Soirat, head of Rio Tinto's copper and diamonds
business, will visit shortly afterwards, Rio officials said.
Freeport McMoRan, the biggest publicly-listed copper miner,
has lost $1 billion since the export of copper concentrate from
Grasberg was halted on Jan. 12 under new rules issued by the
government.
The Indonesian government has lost millions of dollars in
royalties and is worried about layoffs and a slowing economy in
the restive Papua region.
Shares in Rio Tinto were trading down about 3.5 percent at
1500 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.
