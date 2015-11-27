MELBOURNE Nov 27 Rio Tinto gave
the go-ahead on Friday to expand its bauxite output in northern
Australia with a $1.9 billion project, approving a major mine at
a time when most miners worldwide are slashing spending.
The Amrun project in Queensland state will initially produce
22.8 million tonnes of bauxite a year, replacing output from
Rio's East Weipa mine, as the company aims to meet soaring
demand from Chinese aluminium makers.
With mining costs in the lowest quartile for bauxite mines
worldwide, Rio said it planned to eventually expand production
at Amrun, previously called South of Embley, to produce 50
million tonnes a year.
"Amrun is one of the highest quality bauxite projects in the
world," Chief Executive Sam Walsh said in a statement.
"This long-life, low-cost, expandable asset offers a wide
variety of development options and pathways over the coming
decades," he said.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)