SYDNEY Nov 5 Rio Tinto said on
Thursday it expects to see strong growth in iron ore demand in
countries outside of China as the global seaborne market
expands.
China has long been the top market for sea-traded iron ore,
importing close to 1 billion tonnes a year, out of a global
market of 1.4 billion tonnes. Rio Tinto accounts for about a
third of China's imports.
"We project that the world will demand around 3 billion
tonnes of iron ore by 2030, a 2 percent average annual increase
from today's levels," Rio Tinto's iron ore head Andrew Harding
said.
"We are expecting non-Chinese demand for steel to increase
by 65 per cent in the period to 2030, with ASEAN (Association of
Southeast Asian Nations) economies and India playing key roles,"
Harding said in a speech to business leaders in Perth.
Half of the expansion in global iron ore demand will be
supplied through the seaborne market, according to Harding,
where Australia and Brazil are the dominant suppliers.
Still, Chinese demand for ore will be "critically
important," with steel production expected to grow 1 percent a
year from a very high base, he said.
Harding's comments run counter to forecasts by the China
Iron & Steel Association (CISA), which sees China's crude steel
output declining to 780 million tonnes by 2020 from 823 million
tonnes in 2014, as steelmakers grapple with slower demand growth
and tumbling prices.
CISA on Wednesday said it expected China's crude steel
production to fall this year and next, with a brief rebound in
2017 before resuming the downward trend.
China's steel sector is already struggling with 300 million
tonnes of surplus capacity, pushing iron ore prices to their
lowest since July, while inventories at Chinese ports have
ballooned to the highest since May.
