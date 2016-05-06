(Adds Mongolian prime minister, other quotes,)
SYDNEY/ULANBAATAR, May 6 Global miner Rio Tinto
has given the green light to a $5.3 billion
expansion of the Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia, a key plank in its
push to become a global copper powerhouse.
The Oyu Tolgoi deposit in the South Gobi desert is one of
the world's largest, and the expansion of the existing operation
is critical, both to Rio Tinto's growth plans and to its shift
away from its dependence on iron ore. When the project is
completed, it will be the world's third-biggest copper mine.
For Mongolia, Oyu Tolgoi is the biggest foreign investment
to date. Early predictions said that at its peak, the mine could
account for a third of the country's economy.
Friday's long-awaited approval is also a victory for
incoming chief executive Jean-Sebastien Jacques, who takes
charge in early July and has been instrumental in reaching a
deal with Mongolia after two-and-a-half years of wrangling over
costs and taxes - just as the commodities slowdown battered the
country's economy.
"Long-term copper fundamentals remain strong," Jacques,
currently deputy chief executive and head of copper, said in a
statement announcing the company's decision.
While Rio Tinto will continue to see the bulk of its profit
from iron ore - 87 percent of underlying earnings in 2015 - it
has said it will no longer fund major expansions as that market
reaches saturation. Instead, it is attempting to grow in copper.
"It's clear that there aren't many ways to grow your copper
business through acquisitions, nobody is selling," said Shaw and
Partners analyst Peter O'Connor. "Rio is turning to internal
growth with Oyu Tolgoi and going for a big position that way."
Copper is languishing near its lowest price in seven years
due to a supply glut. With fewer discoveries, however, Rio hopes
that by the time the underground mine opens, miners will be
facing a shortage.
BETTING ON RED
Oyu Tolgoi, which translates to Turquoise Hill, has been a
marathon for Rio, from its first involvement with the mine's
original owner, Robert Friedland - one of the industry's best
known entrepreneurs and toughest negotiators.
Rio took control of the project in 2012, just before
commercial production began.
Rio Tinto is operator of the mine, which is 66 percent owned
by its Turquoise Hill arm and 34 percent by the
Mongolian government.
"Given the current situation, any news regarding progress of
Oyu Tolgoi, Mongolia's landmark project, is good news for the
economy," said Chuluun Mergen, executive director of the
Business Council of Mongolia.
"Mongolian businesses are starving for stability."
Mongolia's Prime Minister Chimediin Saikhanbileg said the
approval was "a clear demonstration" that the country, bruised
by the commodities downturn, was "back to business".
The expansion will mean digging 200 km (125 miles) of
tunnels to access 25 billion pounds of copper and 12 million
ounces of gold, with production starting in 2020.
Twenty international banks in December agreed to lend $4.4
billion to Rio Tinto for the Oyu Tolgoi expansion but the
project still required board approval.
The parties have also agreed to a senior debt cap of $6
billion, with an option for $1.6 billion of supplemental senior
debt.
Rio Tinto is one of the few big miners willing to underwrite
projects at a time when most rivals operate under austerity
measures in hopes of riding out one of the worst commodity
downturns in decades.
