AIRSHOW-Two Iranian airlines plan to buy 73 Airbus jets
PARIS, June 22 Airbus said on Thursday two Iranian airlines had committed to buying 73 planes in a last-minute flurry of deals for the European planemaker at the Paris Airshow.
June 9 Miner and trader Glencore Plc said on Friday it had submitted a proposal to buy Australian miner Rio Tinto's stake in Coal & Allied Industries Ltd for $2.55 billion in cash.
Glencore said the deal would be funded from existing cash resources and would be paid in two stages. (bit.ly/2t3dZYV)
Glencore also said that it plans a possible sale of up to 50 percent of its interest in Coal & Allied Industries. (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
PARIS, June 22 Airbus said on Thursday two Iranian airlines had committed to buying 73 planes in a last-minute flurry of deals for the European planemaker at the Paris Airshow.
* Crude down about 20 pct since peaking in late Feb (Recasts, updates prices and adds quote)