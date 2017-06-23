June 23 Miner and trader Glencore Plc said on Friday it had submitted an improved proposal to buy Australian miner Rio Tinto's, stake in Coal & Allied Industries Ltd for $2.675 billion in cash plus a coal price-linked royalty.

The improved offer from Glencore comes three days after Rio Tinto selected Yancoal on Tuesday to buy its Coal & Allied division in Australia for $2.45 billion. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru)