SYDNEY, Sept 30 Australian iron ore miner Rio
Tinto on Wednesday said it has agreed to sell a 40
percent stake in its thermal coal mine to New Hope Corporation
Ltd for $606 million.
Rio Tinto, advised by Deutsche Bank, has put all its coal
stakes in the Australian state of New South Wales up for sale.
Most industry observers had expected Glencore Plc to be
the most likely buyer as it has coal mines in the same area but
those prospects are fading as concerns over its debt mount.
Rio Tinto declined to comment on whether it was still
looking to sell any of its other coal stakes in New South Wales.
($1 = 1.4298 Australian dollars)
