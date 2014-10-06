MELBOURNE Oct 7 Rio Tinto said
on Tuesday it rejected a merger approach from smaller mining
rival Glencore Plc in August, finally responding to a
string of media reports over the past month that have said
Glencore wanted to merge with Rio.
Rio said Glencore had contacted it about a potential merger
in July, adding that it turned Glencore down in August and there
has been no further contact between the companies on a merger.
"The Rio Tinto board, after consultation with its financial
and legal advisers, concluded unanimously that a combination was
not in the best interests of Rio Tinto's shareholders," Rio
Tinto said in a statement to the Australian stock exchange.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul)