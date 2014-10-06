* Glencore approached Rio Tinto about a merger in July
* No further talks with Glencore after rejecting bid
* China's blessing would be key to any merger
MELBOURNE, Oct 7 Rio Tinto
rejected a merger approach from smaller rival Glencore Plc
to create a $160 billion mining and trading giant in
August, the world No.2 miner said on Tuesday, following media
reports on Glencore's ambitious plan.
Rio said Glencore had contacted it about a potential merger
in July, adding that it turned Glencore down in August and there
had been no further contact between the companies on a merger.
"The Rio Tinto board, after consultation with its financial
and legal advisers, concluded unanimously that a combination was
not in the best interests of Rio Tinto's shareholders," Rio
Tinto said in a statement to the Australian stock exchange.
Rio's Australian shares jumped 3.6 percent after the
statement in a flat broader market.
Rio issued the statement after Bloomberg reported that
Glencore had talked to Rio's top shareholder, Chinese
state-owned Aluminum Corp of China (Chinalco), to
gauge its interest in a deal.
The report, citing people familiar with the situation, said
talks with Chinalco took place in recent weeks, and Glencore was
also testing the waters with other Rio shareholders, studying
financial and regulatory obstacles as it weighed its next steps.
Any bid for Rio would need China's blessing, as Chinalco
owns 9.8 percent of the company. Chinalco is sitting on a big
loss on its stake, bought in February 2008 for 60 pounds a
share, double Rio's current price, as it sought to block a $127
billion takeover bid from BHP Billiton.
Glencore, which last year bought rival Xstrata in the
sector's largest ever takeover, has recently talked openly about
wanting to merge with Rio Tinto, coveting its low-cost, high
quality iron ore.
But analysts and bankers saw major hurdles to a deal, saying
Rio Tinto shareholders would want a massive premium, China would
likely force a merged group to sell some copper assets, and
Rio's conservative culture would clash with Glencore's
aggressively entrepreneurial DNA.
Speculation has grown around a Glencore bid for Rio as
prices of iron ore, which made up 92 percent of Rio's first-half
profit, have slumped to five-year lows, as the top producers
have flooded the market with new supply.
Rio has focused on slashing costs while expanding its iron
ore output to what it calls "epic" proportions, not shying away
from the fact that it is largely dependent on steel growth in
China, which is slowing.
"The board believes that the continued successful execution
of Rio Tinto's strategy will allow Rio Tinto to increase free
cash flow significantly in the near term and materially increase
returns to shareholders," Rio Tinto Chairman Jac Nasser said in
a statement.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Stephen Coates)