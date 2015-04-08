MELBOURNE, April 8 Australia's treasurer has
told mining industry representatives he would not allow Glencore
Plc to merge with Rio Tinto , the
Australian Financial Review reported on Wednesday.
The report was published the day UK restrictions came off on
Glencore making a fresh approach to Rio Tinto after being
rebuffed last August.
Treasurer Joe Hockey told mining industry and business
figures at a meeting on March 30 there was "no way" he would
allow a Glencore takeover of Rio Tinto "on my watch", the
newspaper reported, citing multiple sources.
The newspaper said Hockey's office declined to comment on
the private meeting, but the report said "it is understood that
Mr Hockey is concerned by the possibility Rio - one of the
nation's biggest taxpayers - could fall into foreign hands".
Rio Tinto Chief Executive Sam Walsh earlier this year said
"people who collect tax" were among several obstacles to a
Glencore-Rio Tinto deal ever going ahead.
Australia's treasurer would have to approve any foreign
takeover of Rio Tinto, based on recommendations from the Foreign
Investment Review Board.
Hockey stunned investors in late 2013 when he blocked a
A$2.8 billion takeover bid for Australia's largest agribusiness,
GrainCorp by Archer Daniels Midland Co, saying
it was against the national interest.
The main attraction for Glencore in Rio Tinto is its high
quality, low cost iron ore resources. Iron ore prices have
plunged in the six months since Rio revealed it knocked back
Glencore, weighing on the Anglo Australian giant's shares.
But Glencore's shares have fallen even more than Rio's over
that time, possibly putting Rio out of its reach for the moment.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Joseph Radford)