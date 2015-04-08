* Tax revenue loss could be hurdle to any deal
* Glencore free to refresh bid for Rio Tinto under UK rules
* Commodity price slump weighs on Glencore firepower in any
bid
(Recasts; adds comment from source, treasurer's office)
MELBOURNE, April 8 Australia's treasurer has
told business representatives he would not allow Glencore Plc
to merge with Rio Tinto due to concerns
about losing tax revenue, a person familiar with his comments
said on Wednesday.
Treasurer Joe Hockey said based on the tax implications he
had seen from the treasury, he would not allow a Glencore
takeover of Rio, Australia's second biggest miner and one of its
biggest taxpayers, the person said. He declined to be identified
due to the sensitivity of the issue.
Treasurer Joe Hockey's office declined to confirm the
comments.
Four people said Hockey had spoken at a private meeting on
March 30 organised by the Business Council of Australia and
including members of the Minerals Council of Australia, but
three would not give details.
Glencore approached Rio Tinto about a merger last July that
would have created a $160 billion mining and commodities trading
giant. Rio revealed in October it had rebuffed the approach, but
under UK takeover rules, Glencore is now free to make a new bid,
following a six-month breather.
"Any takeover would have to go through the normal processes
at FIRB (Foreign Investment Review Board)," a spokesman for
Hockey said.
Australia's treasurer has the final say on any takeovers by
foreign companies, based on recommendations from FIRB.
Hockey's comments were first reported by the Australian
Financial Review on Wednesday. Citing multiple sources, it
reported the treasurer said there was "no way" he would allow a
Glencore takeover of Rio Tinto "on my watch".
Hockey stunned investors in late 2013 when he blocked a
A$2.8 billion takeover bid for Australia's largest agribusiness,
GrainCorp by Archer Daniels Midland Co, saying
it was against the national interest.
Rio Tinto Chief Executive Sam Walsh earlier this year said
Rio would never be taken over by Glencore because there was no
value in it for shareholders and regulators, including "people
who collect tax", would never let it happen.
The main attraction for Glencore in Rio Tinto is its high
quality, low cost iron ore resources. Iron ore prices have
plunged in the six months since the world No.2 iron ore miner
revealed it knocked back Glencore, weighing on the
Anglo-Australian giant's shares.
But Glencore's shares have fallen even more than Rio's over
that time, possibly putting Rio out of its reach for the moment.
Rio, Glencore, the Business Council of Australia and the
Minerals Council of Australia declined to comment on Hockey's
remarks.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Joseph Radford)