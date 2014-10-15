By Sonali Paul and Denny Thomas
| MELBOURNE/HONG KONG
MELBOURNE/HONG KONG Oct 16 A seat on the board,
a bigger role in the world's largest mining company, a copper
project in Peru or full control of an iron ore project in
Guinea.
Those are the sort of prizes Chinese aluminium firm
Chinalco, the top shareholder in Rio Tinto, is likely
to be looking for as trading giant Glencore weighs up a
fresh takeover approach for the Anglo-Australian miner, people
familiar with Chinalco's strategy said.
Rio Tinto rebuffed an approach from Glencore in August that
would have created a $160 billion mining goliath, and while the
Swiss firm said last week it was no longer actively considering
a bid, it did not rule out another attempt next year.
Glencore CEO Ivan Glasenberg's audacious plan gives Chinalco
a bargaining chip to achieve goals thwarted five years ago when
Rio Tinto scrapped a $19.5 billion plan that would have nearly
doubled the state-owned Chinese firm's stake in the group to 18
percent and given it two board seats, direct stakes in some of
its aluminium, copper and iron ore assets and alliances in those
businesses.
"My view is that Glencore could probably persuade a rather
aggrieved Chinalco of the merits of a merger and being a
shareholder in a much larger entity," said a banker familiar
with Chinalco's thinking.
"Glasenberg can sit down with the Chinese parties and say,
'You're not getting much representation at the table at the
moment with your investments. We can give you that. We can give
you prospective interests in large projects'," the banker said.
Chinalco, the short name for Aluminum Corp of China
, spent $14 billion for its existing 9.8 percent stake
to help the miner fend off a bid from BHP Billiton
in 2008, as China fretted about the power a
merged group would have over commodities.
"The rationale for Chinalco to buy the initial stake still
holds," said another person familiar with Chinalco's strategy,
noting that iron ore mining is becoming increasingly
concentrated in the hands of the big three producers.
Bankers who have spoken to Chinalco say the state giant has
not hired an adviser to discuss future options for its Rio Tinto
stake.
Chinalco and Rio Tinto declined to comment for this story.
TOP SPOT IN CHINA
Chinalco could be open to talking to a Rio suitor or seeking
more out of its current holding for many reasons. Not only was
it rebuffed in 2009, but its holding in Rio, bought for
60 pounds a share, has lost half its value.
Compounding its wounds, Chinalco failed this year to win a
bid to buy the Las Bambas copper mine in Peru, which was bought
for $7 billion with Beijing's blessing by MMG, the
offshore arm of its fiercest state-owned rival, Minmetals.
"They lost out on Las Bambas to Minmetals. They're looking
for top spot again," the first banker said.
Las Bambas was put up for sale by Glencore to secure
approval from China for its takeover of Xstrata last year.
If Glencore were to merge with Rio to become the world's
biggest copper miner, China would probably require it to sell
more copper assets, like Rio's La Granja project in Peru or Oyu
Tolgoi in Mongolia, juicy targets for Chinalco, bankers said.
"A Chinalco deal will have many aspects to it. They'll be
able to swap things. They have strategic ambitions that are
quite different from each other," said Lawrence Grech, senior
resources analyst at PhillipCapital.
Rio has put effort into repairing ties with China, including
forming an exploration joint venture and selling nearly half the
huge Simandou iron ore project in Guinea to Chinalco.
But Simandou has become a sore point. The $20 billion
project is stuck on the drawing board, as port and rail plans
have yet to be sorted out, while Rio has massively expanded its
Australian output, hammering iron ore prices and making it tough
to justify other new projects.
Rio's latest production report on Wednesday showed
Australian iron ore sales are up 20 pct so far this year, and
further big output increases are on track.
"The relationship therefore is strained because Rio's focus
is elsewhere in the world and Chinalco desperately wants to get
this thing up and running," the first banker said.
(Additional reporting by Polly Yam in HONG KONG; Editing by
Richard Pullin and Ed Davies)