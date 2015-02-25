MELBOURNE Feb 25 Global miner Rio Tinto
will not be taken over by rival Glencore
because there is no value in it for shareholders and
regulators will never let it happen, Rio Tinto chief executive
Sam Walsh said.
Rio rebuffed a takeover approach from Glencore last August
to create a $160 billion mining and trading goliath and revealed
the approach in October. Glencore did not rule out making a
fresh attempt.
Under UK rules, it could return with an offer from April
onward. But since October Glencore's shares have slid relative
to Rio's, leading investors to play down the chances of it
making a fresh bid in the near term.
Speaking at the Royal Institute for International Affairs in
in London on Sunday, Walsh said that while "the media are sort
of infatuated with this," investors did not expect a deal.
"Investors say: 'I don't get it. Why are you giving this any
air, because it actually isn't going to happen,'" he said,
according to a transcript of his remarks, when asked about
consolidation among the world's biggest miners.
"Now, part of the reason is value. Part of the reason is, as
you say, the antitrust and people who collect tax and what have
you, they're just simply not going to let it happen."
Glencore declined to comment on Walsh's remarks. Its market
value has fallen nearly 11 percent to $59.8 billion since its
bid was revealed, while Rio's market value has climbed nearly 6
percent to $91.2 billion.
Walsh cited value and regulatory opposition as the main
factors behind BHP Billiton's failed takeover offer for Rio
Tinto in 2008, too.
"At the end of the day, the BHP potential takeover of Rio
fell over primarily because of value - but it fell over because
the antitrust authorities said: 'We are not going to let this
happen.' Simple as that."
Walsh has previously said a merger of Glencore and Rio Tinto
would not work because of a clash of cultures, as Glencore is a
trading company operating on a short term horizon, while Rio
Tinto is a mining company focused on developing low-cost,
long-life mines.
Investors say the key obstacle to a deal would be whether
Glencore, which is 8.4 percent owned by chief executive Ivan
Glasenberg, would offer a big enough premium.
"Given Glasenberg's reputation and large personal stake in
Glencore, the company is unlikely to offer meaningfully over
what the market believes, rightly or wrongly, Rio is worth,"
said Ric Ronge, a portfolio manager at Pengana Capital.
"But I think it is foolish to underestimate Glencore, given
the success of the company to date," he added.
