* Rio Tinto iron ore production rises 3 pct in Q4 from Q3
* Iron ore increase lower than market expectations
* Concerns over outlook for Chinese demand
* Coal, copper output recover from earlier setbacks
By James Regan
SYDNEY, Jan 17 Global miner Rio Tinto
reported on Tuesday near-flat production growth
of iron ore for the fourth quarter, weaker than some market
expectations amid concerns that Chinese demand is softening.
Rio Tinto, the world's second biggest producer of the
steel-making commodity after Vale of Brazil, reported
a 3 percent rise in output between the third and fourth quarters
of 2011, down from growth of nearly double that at the end of
2010.
That was much less than some commodities analysts had
expected, with one analyst having tipped a rise of 20 percent as
Rio Tinto continues to expand its iron ore operations, which are
based predominantly in the northwest of Australia.
The result matched several other analysts' expectations,
though market forecasts had varied widely. One analyst doubted
that too much could be read into the numbers in any case, saying
Rio Tinto had little choice but to run mines at full tilt.
"Once you start a programme of development, unfortunately
it's pretty difficult to suddenly stop and they've got to follow
it through and even if they get to a point where they are
producing into a glut market they've just got to ride it out,"
Fat Prophets mining analyst David Lennox said.
Rio Tinto gave no detailed commentary on demand or China,
its biggest single market, in giving production data for the
December quarter, but there are market concerns that Chinese
commodity imports will fall this year as domestic growth eases.
Earlier on Tuesday, Chinese data showed the world's
second-biggest economy grew at its weakest pace in 2-1/2 years
in the latest quarter and it appeared headed for an even sharper
slowdown in the coming months.
Chinese steel producers in particular are expected to suffer
from low profitability in the quarter ending March 31.
However, Rio Tinto, Vale and number-three iron ore miner BHP
Billiton are counting on strong long-term Chinese
demand to underpin multi-billion-dollar expansion projects, with
their overall confidence in China undimmed.
MAJOR NEW IRON ORE PROJECTS
Rio Tinto alone plans to spend $15 billion this year on
projects across its portfolio, with a large chunk of this
expected to be spent in iron ore. It expects to produce 283
million tonnes of iron ore by 2013, up 15.5 percent from 2011.
That would place Rio Tinto at near par with the
current output of Vale at 308 million tonnes, though the
Brazilian miner aims to boost iron ore output to 469 million
tonnes by 2015.
In comparison, BHP Billiton is earmarking a rise to
220 million tonnes a year from around 155 million now.
BHP's December-quarter iron ore output could be up by as
much as 23 percent when it reports on Wednesday, analysts say.
Earlier on Tuesday, Australia's third-largest iron ore
producer, Fortescue Metals Group, reported a 19 percent
jump in December-quarter shipments from the previous quarter to
14.8 million tonnes as it also expanded.
Based on analysts' forecasts, Rio Tinto is expected to report
full-year 2011 earnings before interest and tax of around $23
billion, up from $21.1 billion in 2010.
Rio Tinto said its fourth-quarter output of hard coking
coal, also used in steel making, fell 5 percent between the
third and fourth quarters though it was up 16 percent from a
year earlier when production was hurt by heavy rains.
Thermal coal for power generation mined in Australia fell 3
percent on the third quarter and 14 percent from a year earlier.
Lower grades at Rio Tinto's 30 percent-owned Escondida mine
in Chile left full-year mined copper production slightly under
guidance at 519,700 tonnes, down 23 percent from 2010.