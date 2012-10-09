LONDON Oct 9 Rio Tinto said on Tuesday
it saw production growth ahead for its copper arm and remained
"optimistic" on the outcome of talks with China on a power deal
for its key Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold project, but the miner warned
it was cautious on the broader economic outlook.
Rio, in a statement ahead of a presentation on its copper
business, said it expects copper production to increase from
2013 thanks to improving grades at existing mines and the start
of production at Oyu Tolgoi in Mongolia. It expects a cumulative
annual growth rate of 13 percent from 2011 to 2015.
But the global miner also warned the wider economic picture
remained uncertain and said it would continue to cut costs.
"Significant stimulus efforts have been announced in China,
the U.S. and Europe, but it's uncertain exactly when we will see
the impact of these on our markets," Rio Tinto Chief Executive
Tom Albanese said.
"Given this, and the considerable price fluctuations in
recent times, we are somewhat more cautious on the outlook over
the next few quarters."