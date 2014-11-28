* New mine deferred amid tough near-term outlook
* Rio underscores vow to "materially increase" returns
* Sees iron ore margins at 56 pct even in weak market
* Rio shares rise 1.8 pct in weaker market
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, Nov 28 Global miner Rio Tinto
deferred plans to build a $1 billion mine in
Australia, stepping up cost cuts amid a plunge in iron ore
prices so it can deliver on a vow to boost returns to
shareholders.
The move to delay an investment decision on its proposed
Silvergrass iron ore mine until at least the third quarter of
2015 follows a 50 percent slide in iron ore prices this year as
Rio and its main rivals have flooded the market with new supply.
"While the long-term outlook remains sound, the near term is
undoubtedly more challenging," Rio Tinto Chief Executive Sam
Walsh said.
But he said that was not affecting Rio's promise to raise
shareholder returns substantially come February 2015, when the
company reports its full-year results.
Rio needs to keep shareholders happy in order to ward off a
new approach from suitor Glencore Plc, which is widely
expected to make another play for the global miner after it was
rebuffed in August. Investors have demanded higher returns
following a spending binge on overpriced acquisitions and mine
expansions over the last seven years.
"We have reduced our cost, we have reduced our debt, we have
substantially reduced our capital, and that's put us in an
incredibly good position to materially increase shareholder
returns," Walsh told investors.
Rio's shares rose as much as 1.8 percent on Friday while the
broader market fell 1.3 percent and arch rival BHP
Billiton fell 3.4 percent, hurt by its exposure
to sliding oil prices.
Walsh is eager to set Rio apart from BHP, which has been
more cautious about the timing of returning cash to shareholders
amid a commodity price slump.
Rio said total capital spending this year would be below
$8.5 billion, compared with a previous forecast of around $9
billion and said its operating and exploration costs would be
cut by $5.4 billion by the end of 2015 from 2012.
Those cost cuts will help it deliver iron ore to China for
$35 a tonne by 2020, down from $47 a tonne in 2012, ensuring the
company's biggest business, which made up 92 percent of earnings
in the first half of 2014, remains hugely profitable. Iron ore
delivered to China .IO62-CNI=SI last traded at $69.70.
Rio said even against analysts' weak outlooks for iron ore
prices over the next five years its profit margin would be
around 56 percent.
"Against this background, Rio Tinto thrives. It's when our
competitive advantages come into their own," Walsh said.
Despite deferring development of its new mine, Rio still
expects to reach its iron ore expansion target of 350 million
tonnes a year by 2017.
