By James Regan

SYDNEY, Nov 28 Rio Tinto said on Monday an upward trend in China's demand for more imported iron ore was intact despite signs of softening steel production, leading the global mining house to step up expansion work at its mines.

"We continue to see year-on-year growth in Chinese steel consumption, even though last month you would have seen some softness in steel production," Tom Albanese, chief executive of Rio, the world's second-largest iron ore miner told a press briefing.

"We still see the same demographic trends and urbanisation trends notwithstanding all the global issues... and I wouldn't see that changing before 2015," Albanese said.

Rio earlier on Monday raised its iron ore expansion target by 20 million tonnes to 353 million tonnes a year by the first half of 2015, from around 240 million tonnes a year now.

There is also an option to increase annual capacity further to 453 million tonnes, according to Albanese.

That would place Rio on near-par with Vale, which aims to boost yearly iron ore output to 469 million tonnes by 2015 from 308 million in 2010.

In comparison, BHP Billiton is earmarking a rise to 220 million tonnes a year from around 155 million now.

STEEL OUTPUT STALLS

Separately, BHP Chief Executive Marius Kloppers on Monday cautioned steel production growth had stalled in China, where both companies sell the lion's share of their iron ore.

"When we talk to our Chinese customers, there is not a sentiment that the operating rate in the steel industry will improve or change dramatically over the next little while," Kloppers said.

Albanese also warned further cracks may be emerging in global commodities markets as the economies of Europe and the United States waver, with its customers increasingly cautious on the outlook, but said prices for iron ore were holding up.

"That Rio is still pushing ahead with its expansion plans suggest they are confident of the structural changes that are occurring, particularly within China and the infrastructure requirements they see that country needing to support its population," said Fat Prophets mining analyst David Lennox.

Iron ore prices fell below $117 a tonne on Oct. 28, the lowest since December 2009, as weak steel demand forced Chinese mills out of the market, leaving a lot of unsold cargoes from miners which continued to run at full capacity.

Prices rebounded over the next three weeks, although the rally lost steam with Chinese steel producers not seeing the urgency to stock up the raw material further amid lean demand.

DRIVERLESS ORE TRUCKS

Daily crude steel output in China stood at 1.664 million tonnes in the first 10 days of November, its lowest since November 2010, latest data from the China Iron and Steel Association shows.

Albanese said construction of additional port facilities in Western Australia coupled with a push to introduce the world's largest fleet of driverless trucks in Australia's Pilbara iron belt would keep future costs of production in check.

"I do believe the market will be there for new low-cost tonnes, particularly that can feed into the Asia and Indian ocean markets," Albanese said.

Chinese steel production per capita was not forecast to peak until around 2030 at 750 kg per capita versus 500 kg today, he said.