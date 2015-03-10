(Repeats story published late Tuesday; no changes to text)
* Rio Tinto sees 85 million tonnes of iron ore exiting
* Bulk of loss will come from Chinese mines
* Iron ore plumbs record-low price due to oversupply
By James Regan
PERTH, Australia, March 10 Global miner Rio
Tinto expects some 85 million tonnes of iron
ore capacity to be taken out of the world market in 2015 because
a price slump has made it too costly to produce, on top of an
estimated 125 million tonnes last year.
Chinese mines - among the least efficient globally - will
absorb most of the losses, according to Rio Tinto iron ore chief
Andrew Harding. However, some of that will be offset by the
likely start-up this year of the Roy Hill mine in Australia.
"We estimate that around 85 million tonnes of existing
production will exit the market in 2015," Harding said on the
sidelines of a conference in Perth on Tuesday. "This will come
from China as well as seaborne suppliers."
The resistance of higher-cost Chinese miners to bowing out
has been largely blamed by Rio Tinto and rivals BHP Billiton
and Vale for the collapse in iron
ore prices.
Analysts say the big miners have actively ramped up output
to squeeze the smaller, higher-cost producers.
They say the amount of tonnage still to leave the market
could rise by a further 50 million to 80 million tonnes as steel
mills eschew lower-quality ore mined in such places as Iran,
Malaysia and Mexico.
However, they warned that lost tonnage would be offset by
new supply from the soon-to-be-completed Roy Hill mine in
Australia.
The chief executive of Roy Hill, Barry Fitzgerald, is
expected to tell the conference on Wednesday that the first
shipments will come in September and eventually reach 55 million
tonnes per year.
The forecast by Harding came as iron ore prices plumbed
record lows due to a mounting supply glut that is colliding with
weakening demand from Chinese steel mills.
Iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI slipped to $58 a tonne this week,
the lowest since free-floating prices replaced an annual fixing
system in 2009.
Citi forecast on Tuesday that the price would drop to around
$50 a tonne in the short term as demand from Chinese steel mills
waned. It forecast an average $58 over the year.
BHP iron ore head Jimmy Wilson estimated that about 250
million tonnes of Chinese iron ore was being produced annually
out of total capacity to mine 420 million.
China's domestic industry is fragmented, with miners in
coastal areas suffering under some of the highest production
costs in the country, well above the price of imported ore from
Australia and Brazil.
Ore from China's estimated 6,000 mines on average contains
less than 30 percent iron, compared with Australian and
Brazilian ores that typically have close to double that amount.
Many of the Chinese closures have occurred in Hebei
Province, which accounted for 37 percent of Chinese output in
2014, according to Laura Brooks, an analyst with commodities
consultants CRU.
