LONDON Oct 6 Commodities giant Glencore
has started talks with Rio Tinto's
largest shareholder, Aluminium Corp of China (Chinalco), as it
seeks to pave the way for a possible merger in 2015, Bloomberg
News reported on Monday.
Reuters reported last month that Glencore could make a move
for mining rival Rio Tinto to gain exposure to iron ore, citing
banking sources.
Bloomberg said in its report that Glencore had made a
preliminary step towards securing the tie-up by holding
discussions in recent weeks with Chinalco, which owns
a 12.91 percent stake in Rio Tinto, according to Reuters data.
Citing two people familiar with the situation, Bloomberg
reported that Glencore had opened the talks to gauge Chinalco's
interest in a potential deal.
Spokesmen for both Rio Tinto and Glencore said their
companies do not comment on market speculation.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by David Goodman)