DALANZADGAD, Mongolia, April 22 Rio Tinto
committed on Wednesday to spending $5 million a
year to help resolve conflicts with nomadic herders and water
problems that have stoked political opposition to the expansion
of a huge copper mine in Mongolia's South Gobi desert.
The 30-year agreement, signed with the province of South
Gobi and local towns, is a strong sign the company remains
committed to the next stage of the Oyu Tolgoi project, put on
hold nearly two years ago amid disputes with the government.
"It's a longer life issue," said Oyu Tolgoi Chief Executive
Andrew Woodley. "That means you set up long-term plans, and
that's what this cooperation agreement is about."
Disputes with the government over tax and construction costs
and long-running nationalistic concerns have prevented the
construction of an underground mine that Rio says will unlock 80
percent of the copper wealth at the project.
Rio owns 66 percent of the mine indirectly through its
Turquoise Hill Resources subsidiary and the government
has the other 34 percent.
The first, open-cut phase of the mine is already in
operation. Turquoise Hill reported $1.6 billion in revenue for
2014 from the sale of 733,700 tonnes of concentrate from the
mine.
The cooperation deal fulfils one of the requirements of Rio
Tinto's Oyu Tolgoi investment agreement, signed in 2009, and
could help address concerns raised by Mongolian politicians and
environmentalists that the project was failing to help the local
community, damaging herding patterns and wasting water.
Rio Tinto, operator of the mine, defended the offer of an
annual fixed sum of $5 million, with distributions to start this
year, as a practical move.
"It's difficult to fix something to profitability because
what you find is that in years when the company is losing money
the contributions would dry up," Woodley told reporters after
the signing of the agreement in Dalanzadgad, 220 km (138 miles)
from the mine.
A recent poll by the Sant Maral Foundation found that two of
the three most popular politicians in Mongolia were strong
critics of Oyu Tolgoi.
One local opponent, Sukhgerel Dugersuren, has said plans to
resettle herders whose grazing areas had been taken by the mine
failed to account for all the herders who were affected over a
wider area and that there should have been more consultation.
"Only herder communities themselves understand how land is
used, where seasonal camps are located, and when springs
freeze," she said in a posting on her website in February. (en.minewatch.mn/)
