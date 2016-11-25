* 'U.S. permitting process very, very slow' - CEO Jacques
MELBOURNE, Nov 25 Rio Tinto
Chief Executive Jean-Sébastien Jacques said on Friday the
election of Donald Trump as President of the United States could
help boost commodities demand and cut red tape, boosting the
mining industry.
The world's second-biggest mining company has long planned
to dig a copper mine in Arizona with BHP Billiton
, called Resolution, but the project has yet to
win government approvals, with applications on hold due to
Congressional opposition over environmental concerns.
"The permitting process in the U.S. is very, very slow,"
Jacques said.
"I have to say if the Trump administration's intention is to
cut through red tape, there could be some significant benefits
for all of us," the executive said, speaking at a Melbourne
Mining Club lunch.
Separately, Jacques declined to comment on when Rio Tinto
expects to receive its first payment from China's Chinalco in
the sale of its 46.6 percent stake in the $20 billion Simandou
iron ore project in Guinea, agreed in October.
"We have to close the deal first," he said. So far Rio had
only signed a formal heads of agreement with state-owned
Chinalco, Jacques said.
The deal was announced just 12 days before Rio Tinto
revealed it had alerted anti-bribery authorities in the U.S., UK
and Australia about emails between top executives discussing
$10.5 million in payments to an adviser who had helped it secure
rights to Simandou in 2011.
Jacques also skirted a question on whether the company was
investigating any ethical breaches on any of its other projects.
The executive repeated comments he made at an investor
briefing in Sydney on Thursday - that he takes integrity and the
company's code of conduct "very, very seriously".
