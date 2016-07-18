* Rio Tinto keeps 2016 iron ore guidance intact
* Says Pilbara mines to ship 330 mln/t
* Signs oversupply in China easing
(Adds more data, forecasts)
SYDNEY, July 19 Rio Tinto said
on Tuesday it was on track to meet its full-year iron ore
shipment guidance from its Australian mines of roughly 330
million tonnes, underscoring the strength of sales to China,
despite concerns of oversupply.
China's iron ore imports grew strongly in the first half of
2016 as cheaper imported ore replaced domestic output, while its
steel production has also risen, fueled by expectations of
higher domestic construction spending and rising steel exports.
China accounts for roughly two-thirds of all seaborne trade
in iron ore, and the strength appears set to continue with
Thomson Reuters Commodity Research and Forecasts estimating
91.86 million tonnes will arrive at Chinese ports in July, the
highest monthly total this year.
Rio Tinto said its second-quarter production in Australia of
80.9 million tonnes was 8 percent higher than the second quarter
of 2015 and 1 percent above the first quarter of 2016. Rio's
share of production was 66.3 million tonnes.
"Second quarter Pilbara iron ore sales achieved a run-rate
of close to 330 million tonnes per annum in line with annual
guidance," the company said in its second-quarter production
report.
Rio expected its smaller Canadian iron ore division to yield
around 20 million tonnes this year, keeping global production
guidance unchanged at 350 million tonnes for 2016.
BHP Billiton , whose mines run alongside Rio
Tinto's in western Australia is targeting production of 260
million tonnes in fiscal 2016. BHP is due to release production
data on Wednesday, but analysts expect it to miss its target by
several million tonnes, owing to bad weather.
Fortescue Metals Group, the world's fourth-biggest
iron ore miner, earlier this month reported fiscal 2016
production of 169.4 million tonnes, above its April guidance for
165 million tonnes.
While the seaborne iron ore market remains well-supplied,
there are signs that over-supply has been diminishing faster
than many expected, helping to push up prices.
Iron ore prices averaged $55.96 a tonne in the second
quarter, up from $48.75 in the first quarter.
So far this year the China benchmark iron ore index
.IO62-CNI=SI up almost 35 percent. The price rise is a boost
for Rio Tinto, where every one dollar a tonne price hike over a
year is worth roughly $350 million in revenue.
China's iron ore imports jumped 9.1 percent to 493.7 million
tonnes in the first half of 2016 compared to the same period
last year, a gain of nearly 41 million tonnes.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)