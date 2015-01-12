With eye on millennials, Coach buys Kate Spade
Handbag maker Coach Inc said it would buy Kate Spade & Co for $2.4 billion as it looks to tap the popularity of its smaller rival's quirky satchels and totes among millennials.
NEW DELHI Global mining company Rio Tinto (RIO.L) (RIO.AX) plans to invest $500 million in a diamond project in Madhya Pradesh state, its Chief Executive Officer Sam Walsh said on Monday.
The company is waiting for environment approvals from the Indian authorities before starting the project, Walsh told reporters.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Anand Basu)
Handbag maker Coach Inc said it would buy Kate Spade & Co for $2.4 billion as it looks to tap the popularity of its smaller rival's quirky satchels and totes among millennials.
Canada's Hudson's Bay Co has hired a debt restructuring adviser to review potential options for combining its business with debt-laden U.S. department store operator Neiman Marcus Group, according to people familiar with the matter.