By Krishna N Das
NEW DELHI, July 31 An Indian group that has
agreed to buy Rio Tinto's Benga mine in
Mozambique plans to nearly triple production from there to up to
13 million tonnes per year in three years, the group's chairman
told Reuters on Thursday.
Rio Tinto said on Wednesday it would sell the Benga mine and
other projects in Tete province it bought via a $4 billion
acquisition of Riversdale Mining in 2011 for just $50 million to
the group, International Coal Ventures Pvt Ltd (ICVL).
In 2013, Rio Tinto sacked its chief executive and other
executives directly involved in the acquisition of Riversdale
and wrote off about $3.5 billion of the purchase price, partly
owing to a failure to secure a permit to move coal by barge down
Mozambique's Zambezi River.
But C.S. Verma, chairman of ICVL that had lost out to Rio
Tinto in buying Riversdale, said the venture will be able to
profitably bring in coal to India using a "secret recipe".
"I will not be able to tell you what the recipe is but we
will have an operational control that will provide us coal
security in a cost effective way," Verma told Reuters by phone.
He said ICVL would use existing infrastructure in Mozambique
to optimise its operations and would participate in the
development of projects such as railways and ports if needed.
Verma expects the deal to be closed in two months.
The Benga mine, 35 percent owned by India's Tata Steel Ltd
, currently produces 5 million tonnes. It has a reserve
of 2.6 billion, with 70 percent of that steelmaking coking coal.
Once production is ramped up to 12-13 million tonnes, ICVL
will bring in 60 percent of the production to India. The rest
will be used by Tata Steel under an offtake deal, Verma said.
This is the first acquisition by six-year-old ICVL,
comprising state-owned firms such as Steel Authority of India
Ltd, Coal India Ltd, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam
Ltd IPO-RASH.NS, National Minerals Development Corp
and National Thermal Power Corp Ltd.
Apart from ICVL and Tata Steel, Coal India, Essar,
JSW Steel and Jindal Steel and Power already
own coal assets in the southern African country.
Mozambique exports most of its coal through the port of
Beira, on its central coastline with a capacity of 6 million
tonnes a year. But the facility rarely reaches its potential and
suffers from high maintenance costs as it is prone to flooding
and requires constant dredging.
Coal rail capacity is around 6.5 million tonnes a year yet
rarely reaches even this due to frequent disturbances, mainly
due to technical faults and flood damage.
All these makes transportation of coal and expensive affair.
The cost of transporting 1 tonne of coal from the mine of
India's Jindal Steel and Power Ltd in Mozambique to
the port is about $60 a tonne, its Chairman Naveen Jindal said.
In Australia, the mine to port cost is just about $10 per
tonne, he said on Thursday on the sidelines of a conference.
