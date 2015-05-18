(Adds quotes and details about the two-year delay)
SYDNEY May 19 An agreement to develop the OYU
Tolgoi copper mine in Mongolia has been reached, Rio Tinto
said on Tuesday, ending a two-year hiatus that
saw the underground project delayed amid disputes over costs and
taxes after the open pit mine was built.
The Mongolian government, Turquoise Hill Resources
and Rio Tinto reached an agreement regarding shareholder issues
and setting out an agreed basis for funding the project, the
global miner said in a statement.
Before the development can begin, Rio Tinto said the project
will need to finalise financing, conduct a feasibility study and
secure all necessary permits.
"OYU Tolgoi is a world-class copper-gold asset and its
further development is of great economic significance for
Mongolia," said Mongolian Prime Minister Chimediin Saikhanbileg.
"We have finalised a way forward with our partners which
re-establishes the foundations of a new and constructive
relationship based on mutual trust and our joint long-term
commitment to Mongolia's growth."
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Bernard Orr)