* Bellwether project seen reviving investment in Mongolia
* Oyu Tolgoi underground mine cost last estimated at $5 bln
* Mine seen as best undeveloped growth project held by big
By Terrence Edwards and Sonali Paul
ULAN BATOR/MELBOURNE, May 19 Mongolia and Rio
Tinto have reached an agreement paving the way
for work to resume on a stalled $5 billion underground copper
mine that is expected to drive growth for both the country and
the global miner.
The Oyu Tolgoi project, which started producing from an open
pit mine two years ago, is the biggest single foreign investment
in Mongolia, and resolution of the disputes over the second
phase has revived hopes for a string of other stalled mining
projects.
Rio Tinto's Turquoise Hill Resources arm owns 66
percent of Oyu Tolgoi, while the Mongolian government owns the
remainder. Rio is operator of the project, located in the Gobi
desert near Mongolia's border with China.
Vancouver-based Turqoise Hill shares leapt by as much as 11
percent to C$5.80 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday after
Rio Tinto announced the agreement on Monday which it said was
signed by itself, Turquoise Hill and the government of Mongolia.
Turqoise Hill shares were last trading at $5.49, 4.8
percent higher on the day.
"There is no doubt that moving forward with the Oyu Tolgoi
project will improve the investment climate in Mongolia," Prime
Minister Chimediin Saikhanbileg said in a statement.
The project is expected to boost Mongolia's economy by a
third when it reaches full capacity.
Disputes between Rio Tinto and Mongolia over taxes and the
costs of building the first stage stopped work on the second
phase in 2013.
Along with changes in Mongolia's minerals law and the
cancellation of 106 mining licenses, the row has deterred
foreign investment and worsened the hit to the country's economy
from sliding commodity prices, leading the new prime minister to
push hard to resolve all the issues.
The underground expansion, with 25 billion pounds of copper
and 12 million ounces of gold reserves, will make Oyu Tolgoi one
of the world's top 10 copper mines and propel growth for global
miner Rio Tinto outside iron ore.
"This is by far the best undeveloped growth project that any
of the majors has, and it's in the best commodity - copper,"
said Deutsche Bank analyst Paul Young.
Analysts said the underground mine, which Rio says will
unlock 80 percent of the copper wealth at the project, could
start producing by the end of this decade.
PUSH FOR QUICK START
Under the pact, Rio Tinto agreed to cut its management fees
in half to 3 percent of capital costs, gave up a smelter
royalty, and agreed to base its 5 percent sales royalty to the
government on gross revenue.
Turquoise Hill said those factors were worth less than 2
percent of the $7.4 billon valuation on the underground project.
Before development can begin, Oyu Tolgoi will need to
finalise $4 billion in project financing, submit a final
feasibility study and secure permits.
The project financing could be completed as early as the
fourth quarter, Turquoise Hill Chief Executive Jeffery Tygesen
said on a conference call.
Asked if there was room to reduce the capital cost estimate,
Turquoise Hill Chief Financial Officer Steeve Thibeault said the
amount remained "substantively what our expectation is".
"The intent for all parties is to move as quickly as we
can," Rio Tinto Copper and Coal Chief Executive Jean-Sébastien
Jacques told Reuters by phone from Dubai.
He gave no details on how soon Rio Tinto expects to complete
a feasibility study but said it would take five to seven years
of construction work to reach full capacity.
"It's a big project, and the sooner we start, the better,"
Jacques said.
Analysts estimate the mine will begin commercial production
in 2019 or 2020 at the earliest.
