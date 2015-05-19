By Sonali Paul
| MELBOURNE
MELBOURNE May 19 Mongolia sparked hopes on
Tuesday that financing will start to flow for a string of
stalled mining projects after it ended a long-running dispute
with Rio Tinto over the huge Oyu Tolgoi copper
mine.
The government and Rio Tinto reached an agreement paving the
way for work to resume on a delayed $5 billion underground
expansion at Oyu Tolgoi, resolving a row that has scared off
foreign investors and put pressure on the country's sovereign
rating.
The deal was seen as showing the government of new Prime
Minister Chimediin Saikhanbileg is working hard to revive
foreign direct investment (FDI), which slumped from more than $4
billion three years ago to just $276 million last year.
Mongolia's bonds rallied swiftly in heavy trade after the
announcement, as did the share prices of some companies with
projects in Mongolia, including Aspire Mining and
Mongolia Energy Corp.
"This is a momentous agreement, not just for FDI inflows
related to Oyu Tolgoi phase 2 development, but also for other
FDI and portfolio inflows that it may spark," said Gaurav
Singhal, Hong Kong-based credit analyst at Nomura International.
Mongolia's sovereign bonds due in 2022 were
the biggest gainers, adding 4 points to be bid at 93 cents on
the dollar. One bond trader said his desk alone saw $40 million
of flows.
Standard & Poor's recently warned it may lower its sovereign
ratings on Mongolia, saying that resolution of the Oyu Tolgoi
dispute and revival of foreign investment were essential to
easing economic pressure.
"This could improve market sentiment and improve investor
confidence and also it could signal the government may make
progress on other major projects," said S&P analyst Robert
Zhong.
Aspire Mining, which wants to dig a 10 million tonnes a year
metallurgical coal mine in northern Mongolia, welcomed the Oyu
Tolgoi agreement, which landed just as the Australian company's
chief was set to meet investors in Singapore.
"It's a very good day," Aspire Managing Director David Paull
told Reuters. "For us this (dispute) was clearly a road block
for investors."
Canada-listed explorer Kincora Copper, hunting for
the next Oyu Tolgoi, said the Rio Tinto agreement was the last
of three major hurdles that needed to be cleared to rebuild
confidence among its own shareholders.
Kincora earlier this year won back exploration licenses that
the government had cancelled in 2013 and hailed changes in
Mongolia's investment laws.
"It puts Mongolia back in the game," said Sam Spring, chief
executive of Kincora Copper.
(Additional reporting by Umesh Desai in Hong Kong; Editing by
Richard Pullin)