Aug 2 Rio Tinto Plc/Ltd said on
Tuesday it would invest $338 million to complete the development
of its Silvergrass iron ore mine in Western Australia.
The company, which aims to produce about 350 million tonnes
of iron ore this year, said the mine would add about 10 million
tonnes of capacity.
A massive global supply glut has dragged prices of iron ore
to record lows, with producers such as Rio Tinto and BHP
Billiton Plc/Ltd slow to cut production in
order to stem supply.
The Silvergrass mine is part of Rio Tinto's Pilbara
operations, which make up the vast majority of the miner's iron
ore production.
Rio's situation has eased in recent months as the company
has paid down debt and benefited from a recovery in commodity
prices.
Some of the financial pressure is off, but there is no
growth implied. (The investment) is maintaining stability," said
Hunter Hillcoat, an analyst at Investec in London.
The company's shares were down 1.4 percent at 2450p on the
London Stock Exchange, underperforming a 0.7 percent fall in the
UK mining sector.
(Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru and Barbara
Lewis in London; Editing by Ted Kerr and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)