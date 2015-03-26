(Repeats story first published late Thursday; no change to
By Anjuli Davies and Silvia Antonioli
LONDON, March 24 Anglo Australian miner Rio
Tinto plans to cut jobs in mergers and
acquisitions and business development, three sources said, to
cut costs as it battles a slump in commodity prices.
The plan signals diminished interest in dealmaking at the
world's second-largest mining company, which rebuffed a takeover
approach by rival Glencore last summer.
"M&A is just not on the cards for now. There is no
shareholder mandate for that," a banking source said, adding
that Rio was planning to more than halve the number of M&A
roles.
Two sources said there were about 50 people currently
employed in both those areas, while the third said the headcount
was larger.
The sources said a review had highlighted that various roles
in M&A and business developments in central offices and in the
various divisions was redundant.
A spokesman for Rio Tinto declined to comment.
Rio Tinto has been cutting costs to defend itself from a
fall in commodity prices, particularly iron ore, which provides
the bulk of its earnings. Prices have more than halved in the
last year alone due to oversupply and weak demand.
"What they're doing is completely slashing costs at the M&A
department," a second banking source said.
"All these business development guys are hidden in various
divisions - potash, uranium, some are ex bankers or consultants.
They will take an axe to all of that. It's still very raw, will
take until at least the summer."
Rio's head of M&A Philip Mitchell left the company earlier
this year and was replaced by head of business development Matt
Halliday.
Earlier this month Rio announced that it would let its
energy chief go and would roll its coal and uranium businesses
into two other units as part of its cost savings efforts.
"Rio has done some rounds of job cuts before but this time
it is different. They are really targeting highly-paid managing
directors and directors. People that are lower level, like
analysts for example, should be safe this time," a third source
said.
The Rio Tinto spokesman referred Reuters to a Feb. 27
statement in which Chief Executive Sam Walsh said a number of
key corporate functions would be reshaped to reduce costs.
"These changes are part of our continuing business
transformation to reduce costs, simplify and strengthen our
company and deliver sustainable value for shareholders," Walsh
said at the time.
Sources have said the company is planning to cut several
hundreds jobs across six divisions in an effort to slash costs.
