MELBOURNE Feb 12 Global miner Rio Tinto
said it would return $2 billion to shareholders
through a buyback despite reporting a 30 percent slide in
second-half profit on Thursday, its worst half year profit in
two years.
The world no.2 miner has been under pressure to please
investors to ward off a fresh takeover approach from rival
Glencore Plc, despite a slump in the price of its
biggest earner iron ore.
"With lower commodity prices and uncertain global economic
trends, the operating environment remains tough. However, in
these conditions Rio Tinto's qualities and competitive
advantages deliver superior value," Chief Executive Sam Walsh
said in a statement.
Underlying earnings for the six months to Dec. 31 fell to
$4.19 billion from $5.99 billion a year earlier, based on
Reuters calculations off the full-year result. This was well
above analysts' forecasts of $3.76 billion.
Rio Tinto's Australian shares have fallen 10.3 percent over
the past year against a 9.8 percent rise in the broader market,
but have outperformed rival BHP Billiton , which
has been hammered by a slump in oil prices along with iron ore.
